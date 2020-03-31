|
James Neil Gardner
"Never Had A Bad Day in My Life!"
Our beloved James, Jim, Jimmy, JG, Dad, Pop, and Uncle Jim, the man who never had a bad day in his life, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Jim left us one day prior to his 82nd birthday, surrounded by his devoted family.
Jim adored his family, especially his soul mate and wife of 34 years, Gina. His love of life and interest in other people was embodied by his mantra that working hard allowed playing hard, but that working hard came first! He was never too busy if we needed help and would gladly lend an assisting or mentoring hand to anyone in need. He often could be heard counseling others to never be afraid to let someone help you, and if you need help, even bail, never be afraid to ask! Many were the times when those he'd coached, mentored, or befriended would gather on his and Gina's cherished Lake Tahoe deck or poolside overlooking Kaanapali Beach for a cold beer or Mai Tai and lively banter.
A proud native Nevadan with three sons, a daughter, and eight 6th generation grandchildren, Jim was born on March 27, 1938 in White Pine County to James and Alice Gardner (Dolan). He was raised in Ely along with his younger sister Carol prior to moving to Reno in 1953. As a sophomore, he started attending Reno High School (Class of 1956), and excelled in academics, football, basketball, and baseball. Upon graduation, Jim attended the University of Nevada, where his blood turned silver and blue and his lifelong love affair with the university began. Jim lettered in baseball and boxing, was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and the infamous Sundowner's Club, before graduating with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. After graduation, Jim married Linda Clift (Smith), the mother of his four children, and embarked on his meaningful career in the field of mechanical engineering. Jim worked for the General Electric Company as an engineering sales trainee, for Rocketdyne North American Aviation as the lead test engineer at the Space Engines facility for the Apollo Saturn V rocket program, and for the University of Nevada Physical Plant Department as head mechanical engineer overseeing the University's campus wide mechanical systems. Jim was a Registered Professional Engineer in Nevada and California and was especially proud that all three of his sons followed in his footsteps, becoming Professional Engineers registered in multiple states.
In 1975 Jim purchased the John Rauch Refrigeration company, which became Gardner Engineering and Mechanical Services, Inc. As President and CEO, Jim led the Gardner companies for over 30 years before retiring in 2006. During his career and retirement, Jim and his companies were repeatedly recognized as leaders in the field of mechanical design and energy innovation. Jim's philosophy was that solid professionally engineered designs were the key to successful mechanical systems, which led to multiple Nevada Governor's Awards for Energy Retrofit, multiple U.S. Department of Energy Awards for Energy Innovation, along with the coveted Nevada Governor's Award for Individual Energy Leadership. Jim and his companies were members of the Associated General Contractors (AGC) for over 30 years, and in 2009 he was awarded the AGC SIR Award for outstanding contributions to the Nevada construction industry and his community. He was also awarded the University of Nevada's James Scrugham Medal for Outstanding Engineering Alumni and was especially proud that he and his first son Ken are the only father/son Scrugham Medal honorees in University history. Today, The Gardner Companies are owned and operated by Jim's middle sons, Bob and Rick.
Beyond his success in business were the contributions in both time and resources that Jim gave back to his beloved state and University, including 8 years as a gubernatorial appointee to the Nevada State Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors, endowed engineering scholarships, engineering facility capital contributions, Engineering Alumni Advisory Board and University of Nevada Foundation service, and his favorite, a 34 year run as the Official Timekeeper for the University of Nevada Basketball Team. He loved to proclaim that he'd put more points "on the board" than any basketball player in the school's history.
Quick of wit, and never afraid to speak his mind (sometimes to his own self-acknowledged detriment), Jim's positive contributions to the community were immeasurable. Over the decades his service affiliations included Reno South Rotary, the Reno YMCA Board of Directors, Mt Rose Lodge F&AM, Kerak Temple of the Shrine, Reno National Little League President and Board of Directors (his 1974 coached All-Star team was Nevada State Champions), Truckee Meadows Community College Advisory Board, and a host of others.
Jim is survived by his wife Gina; sister Carol Tripp (Warren); sons Ken (Gina), Bob (Kelsey), and Rick (Kimberlee); daughter Leslie Smith (Eric); grandchildren Lucas, Addison, and Mallory (Ken and Gina), Louie and Stevie (Rick and Kimberlee), Riley, Anna, and Aiden (Leslie and Eric); and nieces and nephew Tracy Ott (Scott), Teresa Tripp, and Cole Tripp (Brittney).
A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when times are less troubled and more peaceful. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Jim's name to the of Northern Nevada.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020