James Norman Howard
Sparks - In loving memory of James "Jim" Norman Howard. Born October 11, 1946 to Raymond Howard and LaVerne Donnelly in Sedro Woolley, Washington and passed away on May 14. 2019 in Sparks, Nevada with his loving family by his side.
After graduating from Chico High School in 1965, Jim and his family moved to Sparks, Nevada where he began his career at Harrah's as a bus boy and retired as Warehouse Manager. After retiring from Harrah's he started a new career as part owner in Howard House Preschool which he ran for many years before retiring for the second time. Deciding retirement wasn't for him he went to work for Citi Lift as a Bus Driver. After finally retiring for good, he enjoyed going to auctions, shopping, traveling and spending time with his family.
James will be remembered as the ever fun loving brother to Ray Howard and Cheryl Davis, father to Mike Howard and Wendy(Todd) Hunter, grandpa to Andrew Hunter, Brittany, Raymond, and Kay Howard, uncle to Jeff, Heather, Jennifer, Heidi, Sarah and Ashley, great grandpa to Jazlyn, Mia, Caison and Layla, his best friend Pam and his faithful companion Patches. He will be truly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019