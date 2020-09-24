James Patrick Clarke



James Patrick Clarke, age 62, passed away on September 17th, 2020 in Reno, NV, with his family holding him close in their hearts as he joined loved ones in eternal paradise.



Jim was born on September 17th, 1958 in California, son of James and Sue, brother to Susie, Bill, Red and Tom and father to Jimmy and Steven. If you loved and knew Jim, hold onto those memories that meant the most in the time you had with him. We will forever remember his warm smile and humorous nature, his artistic creativity and ingenuity and his generosity and kindness towards those he cared for.



We love and miss you every day Jim; until we are all together again. A celebration of life gathering will be held for family and friends of Jim Clarke at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park on September 27th, 2020, from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m.









