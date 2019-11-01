|
|
James R Brooke, ESQ
10/1/1930 - 10/29/2019
On October 29, Nevada lost another one of her great intellectuals. Jim Brooke died peacefully with his loving wife, Becki, by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael Brooke and his brother John Brooke. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Becki Brooke, his sister Pamela Shirkey (Jim), sons, Stephen Brooke, Royal Brooke, Jeff Brooke (Karen), daughters Lynne Clark and Jaime Maiss (Lance), stepdaughters, Rachel and Lindsay, several grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Carole, whom he remained close to until his death.
James Royal Brooke was born in Sacramento in 1930 to Mary (Flanagan) and Royal Brooke and moved to the Truckee Meadows in 1947 where he graduated from Sparks High School the following year. After service in the US Navy, he entered the University of Nevada Reno and earned a degree in political science while playing on the baseball team and living at the Sigma Nu house. His skill and passion for baseball earned him attention from several professional scouts. He was made offers for pro baseball but made the decision to get his law degree. In 1953, he was accepted to the USF Law School where he graduated second in his class with top honors. He then moved back to Sparks and started a family with his wife Carole and began his long career as a lawyer starting as the first law clerk for the Nevada Supreme Court. He then turned to public service and was elected Sparks City Attorney in 1959. He served for 3 terms and was joined in the city by his brother, John who served as the City Manager during some of the same time. Afterwards, he teamed up with another great legal mind, Les Grey, to form a private practice. After Les' death he had a private practice for the rest of his life.
He was an active member in many local service organizations including the Sertoma and Reno Press Clubs. He was a charter member of the Sons of Erin and wrote the original charter. The history of Sparks in the 50's and 60's would not be complete without mentioning all the contributions he made to the area. Back in the day, Jim had his part in turning the Truckee River and the centerline of Virginia Street green on St Patrick's Day. Times were different then and Jim loved to tell the stories of all the fun he and his friends had. One story that made him laugh was when Pat Brady was arrested for painting a policeman with his mop soaked in green paint on St Patrick's Day.
Jim was a wordsmith and his command of the English language was impressive. Although a great litigator, he often avoided court trial through his skill as an arbitrator. Many civil disputes were settled by his ability to clearly communicate and articulate intent, legal principles and possible outcomes. His family and friends are ever grateful for his legal services which saved many a butt. He gave free legal advice and services to friends and family throughout his life.
Jim loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and angler. His passion to pursue chukar was only outdone by his preparation of the elusive bird. Jim was a great cook and many people have wonderful memories of the gourmet meals he prepared throughout his life. Some of the parties he threw were legendary including when he invited the Sierra Highlanders Bagpipe Band over to pipe in the new batch of wine he was unveiling. Many remember the raucous party when he had the entire Reno Aces Hockey team over for dinner. His family and friends will never forget the bagna cauda parties he threw which have become a family tradition.
Jim had a great sense of humor and shared many laughs with friends and family over the years. His mind was impressive to witness whether in a courtroom or in the legal documents he prepared. His mental capacity and skill never weakened, and he solved crossword and Sudoku puzzles daily. He loved to tell jokes and was always quick to laugh boisterously at hearing a good one.
Memories of Jim will always endure and our love for him will never fade as we remember him saying "De gustibus non est disputandum!" while eating his stinky Limburger and liverwurst on rye with sliced onions and a cold beer. Cheers, old man! Godspeed, we love you.
Jim's wife, Becki, invites you to celebrate his life at Simons on 11/16 from 2-4pm.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019