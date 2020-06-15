James Ronald Firby
Sparks - James Ronald Firby, age 86 of Sparks, died from natural causes on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Reno, Nevada. He was born on November 28, 1933, in Detroit, MI, the only child of Hugh and Jean (Harper) Firby. Jim spent his early childhood in Canada before the family moved to Pasadena, CA.
He served in the US Army, the US Navy and the US Naval Reserves. He earned his BA in physical science from San Francisco State and his MA and PhD in paleontology from the University of California, Berkeley. He was a professor of paleontology and geology at the University of Nevada, Reno, for 30 years and continued to teach intermittently as a professor emeritus at both UNR and Truckee Meadows Community College as long as his health allowed. During his career at UNR he was director of the Mackay School of Mines Museum and published many paleontological papers. Dr. Firby described and named several new species of fresh water mollusks of the Miocene of Nevada. He was also a paleo and geology consultant for the Bureau of Land Management.
Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories. He had a great sense of play, enjoyed a good time and treasured time spent with his family and friends. Jim was proud of his Scottish ancestry and enjoyed attending Scottish highland games and renaissance fairs. Among his many interests were history, reading, animals, art, boats and music.
He leaves behind his daughter Leslie, son-in-law Rory, grandson William, his daughter Rebecca, former wives Jean, Anita and Valerie, stepson Tim, his cousins Stuart, Barbara and Diane, dearest friends Beverly, Ann, Anita, Maureen and many others.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to an animal or veterans welfare charity of your choice.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.