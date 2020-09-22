1/1
James T. Cope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. Cope

James Cope, age 100, passed away on September 13, 2020 at St. Marys hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Jim was born July 28, 1920, in Beldenville, Wisconsin. He lived in Las Vegas for 36 years before moving to Reno in 1998 after the passing of his wife, Lois.

Jim had retired from the telephone company after 45 years and was a World War II army veteran.

Surviving are his three children, Patty Campbell of Reno, Tim Cope of Golden Valley, Minnesota and Peggy Polczinski of Reno along with six grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.

Burial services will be held in Las Vegas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved