James Van Alen Conkey
James Van Alen Conkey passed away on February 17, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was an extraordinary human being who touched countless lives. He spent six years as a Naval Officer in EOD and Nuclear Weapons, ten years as a public school science teacher and nearly 30 years teaching Biology and Anatomy and Physiology at TMCC. As an educator, he was known for pushing his students to be better than they thought possible. Years after his retirement he continued to be approached by former students who thanked him for the challenge.
When Jim was 26 years old he earned the Navy and Marine Corps Medal awarded by President Eisenhower for heroic service in the line of duty during a classified Cold War incident involving a hydrogen bomb. That harrowing experience influenced the rest of his life in terms of focus, excellence and attention to detail regardless of the task at hand.
He was a selfless crusader who gave tirelessly to causes such as civil rights, environmental issues, and HIV education. In his 80's, he taught science in elementary school classrooms and coached Girls on the Run. Jim was an avid athlete and at the age of 75 began swimming competitively with the Master Swimmers and was a National Champion at the age of 83. He was also an avid cyclist, biking up to 30 miles at the age of 86.
Jim had many accomplishments and honors, but nothing made him more proud than the achievements of his children Sue Boroughf, John, James, Kurt and Chris Conkey, Karen Blasius, Jayna Conkey, Mary Murphy and Tracy Busch. These children along with their spouses and 17 grandchildren his greatest challenge and his greatest joy.
He is survived by his loving wife, companion and best friend, Nancy Conkey who will miss sharing the joy of life with her beloved husband.
The family will have a private memorial gathering in the future. If you would like to honor his life, please contribute to the Jim and Nancy Conkey Nursing Scholarship Fund, Western Nevada College Foundation, 2201 W. College Parkway, Carson City, NV 89703.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020