James Victor Murphy
James Victor Murphy of East McKeesport PA, Steelers fan, passed peacefully at his home on January 24, 2020 surrounded by his wild kingdom.
Jim's life and legacy are vast and immense; to which he credits his "Luck of the Irish." His long musical career as the solo clarinetist of the Unite States Airforce Band was highlighted with honorable achievements such as meeting the Queen of England and being the baritone saxophone player for Diana Ross and The Supremes hit song "My World is Empty Without You Babe;" which is appropriate judging by the massive hole he leaves behind.
Following his military career, he spent another 20 years as an Artist Relations Executive at Yamaha Corporation where he met his beautiful wife, Bambi, and thus acquired the nickname of Thumper.
Jim was a loving father and husband. As a professional musician, he literally breathed life and rhythm into all aspects of his life. He was the life of the party and made everyone around him feel uniquely special and loved. He was a true gentleman with style, grace and chivalry. Jim always had a joke to share. He adamantly believed that if life was taken too seriously, you were doing it wrong.
Jim is loved and missed by his loving wife Bambi, his son Sean Murphy, his daughter Melinda Alegria, his stepson Nathan Lundholm and his stepdaughter Liz Lawton. He also loved his grandsons Bear and Brett Hill tremendously.
Like you always said, Jim: Stay out of trouble, or wait until we get there. We love you Dad and Hubby.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to Hungry for Music or on behalf of Jim Murphy.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020