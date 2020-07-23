James Wesly Crowell



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of James Wesly Crowell on July 14, 2020.



James (known as Jim) was born on September 21, 1954 in Long Beach, California to Annabelle Weih & Robert Olmstead Crowell. He was the baby of the family with 3 older sisters who all adored their little brother.



Growing up, Jim loved camping, fishing and going to the beach looking for sand dollars. He played Little League baseball with his dad as his coach. Unfortunately, when Jim was only 9 years old, his father passed away.



In high school, Jim lived with his sister, Suzie, and her husband, Barry. When he was 16, Jim started working at Long Beach Seafood with Barry and continued to build on his knowledge of the industry from there on out. At this time Jim also made some dear friendships that he would maintain his whole life. He was a loyal friend and honest worker and always would be.



In his early twenties, he met Cynthia Blixt and immediately told his friend that he was going to marry her. He was an avid weight lifter with a sculpted body. His good looks and charming personality won her over and 6 months later they were engaged! They married on August 5, 1978 in Los Alamitos, California.



Soon after, in 1979, Jim and Cindy moved to Nevada and bought a house in Washoe Valley. The property had nothing on it and they worked hard to make it a beautiful home. Jim was a talented wood worker and built a deck, fence, shed, and eventually a playhouse all by hand.



Around this time, he began working at Nevada Seafood as a Sales Manager and ultimately the President, a career in which he excelled and had for about 20 years. He was also involved in the High Sierra Chef's Association and served on the board for many years.



In 1982 their son Justin was born, followed by Brandon in 1984. Jim loved being a dad. Together they enjoyed riding their quads and going camping and fishing. Jim was the president of the Washoe Little League Association in addition to being a baseball coach.



In 2006, with his lifetime of experience and knowledge, Jim and his family decided to open up their own wholesale seafood distribution company, Sierra Gold Seafood. They started off just selling a few items and built it to the incredibly successful company it is today. With his integrity, loyalty, and passion, Jim thrived as a business owner and was extremely proud of his sons for helping to grow the family business.



Jim was a kind person who would give the shirt off his back to help anybody in need. He loved Hot August Nights and enjoyed being involved with classic cars. In his down time, he would watch old Westerns. But most of all, Jim adored his family and his dog, Lucky. He was perfectly content just hanging out in the living room chatting with the people he loved. We will never forget how easy he was to talk to, his wisdom, his friendly charisma, and how he loved fiercely with his entire heart.



Jim is survived by Cindy, his loving wife of nearly 42 years, his sons Justin & Brandon, and his two young granddaughters, Adelyn & Elina. He is also survived by his sisters; Suzanne Stilwell, Carolyn Warner, and Robin Richter and their families. In heaven, Jim will be reunited with his mother and father. May he rest in peace.



A celebration of life will be scheduled when family and friends can travel and gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA of Northern Nevada or to the Nevada Humane Society. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory, please email cindy@sierragoldseafood.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store