|
|
James William Shaw
James William Shaw passed away at the age of 88 on September 7, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at Renown South Meadows Medical Center. He was born on July 3, 1931 in Arkansas to Claude and Leona Shaw.
James loved many things such as skiing the Nevada mountains, boating, camping, walking the dog, dancing and telling stories. James was a Marine Fighter Pilot and a Captain with American Airlines. He was also affiliated with Grey Eagles, Tailhook and the American Legion.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Claude and Leona; Brother; Claude and sister; Ruth Holcomb. He is survived by his wife; Sue Robison-Shaw, sons; Jim, Jimmy and Chad (Cynthia) and daughters; Allison, Shelly and Lori. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Gregory, Andrew, Keoma, Nioka, Eli, David, Darek (Katie), Jared (Allissa), Zackary (Keisha), Diandra, Ariana, Kelton, Alex (Trevor), Autumn (Theo), Chad, Chris, Jordan, Mariah; Twelve great grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the , 630 Sierra Rose Dr #1A, Reno, NV 89511 or at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Reno-Sparks Pet Therapy for their services.
Military honors and committal of cremated remains will be held November 1st, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. Services are under the direction of La Paloma Funeral Services.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019