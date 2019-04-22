|
Jamie Leanne Thurman
- - Jamie Leanne Thurman, the daughter of Demar Thurman and Gail Thurman-Lansdon, passed gently into the arms of Eternity during the evening of February 5, 2019. She had been ill for some time and finally her body succumbed to her illnesses which started with a head trauma suffered in Las Vegas, NV. while she was riding her bike to school on the first day of her Junior year at UNLV.
Jamie was born and raised in Fallon, NV and came up through the Churchill County School System, finally graduating from CCHS, with honors. She was very active in extra curricular activities and was a member of the CCHS Girls' Golf Team, being voted its "Most Valuable Player" during her tenure there. She also participated in the CCHS Senior Play/ Musical, playing/singing the part of Daisy Mae in "Lil' Abner". Scholastically, Jamie was voted into the National Honor Society as she was an excellent student.
A Memorial Service to remember and honor her very full but short life, will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27th when her ashes will be interred. Friends and family are all invited to come. Condolences can be sent to her mother, Gail Thurman-Lansdon , who presently lives at 5037 Pleasant View Drive in Sparks, NV, 89434. Light refreshments at the home will follow the ceremony at the cemetery. For those who loved and knew Jamie well from both Reno and Fallon we would welcome them at both the Memorial Service and the light refreshments at the Thurman/Lansdon home. Please plan to arrive at about 1:00 for the reception after the interment.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019