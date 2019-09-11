|
Jane Bailey
Sparks, NV - It is with sad and heavy hearts that we share the news of Jane Alberta Bailey's unexpected passing on 4 September 2019. Jane passed peacefully at her home in Sparks at the age of 74. Jane was born in Richmond California in 1945 and grew up on a small farm where she enjoyed pestering the cats more than doing her chores. Jane married her high school sweetheart Michael Bailey in 1964 and started their family in the Bay Area. Her exceptional teaching career began in California in 1969 and continued until she retired from the Washoe County School District in 2011. As a teacher of 42 years, she touched the lives of so many students and colleagues that is was nearly impossible for her to go anywhere without hearing "Mrs. Bailey!" shouted out in joy. Everyone that passed through Jane's life became important to her and countless treasured bonds with students and fellow teachers were formed. She loved teaching children, creating and appreciating art, Egyptian history, music (especially Elvis!), and all Bay Area sports teams. Those who knew Jane know she had an amazing and unique sense of style. Everything about Jane sparkled - her jewelry, outfits, makeup and especially her smile and laughter. Jane was an incredibly giving woman and always had time for anyone that needed her support. Her advice was always on point and she strongly believed in helping people as much as possible.
Living their lives in her honor are her six children - Bryan Bailey, Brett Bailey, Kristi McLean, Brandon Bailey, Brooks Bailey and Krystle Bailey - and her three grandchildren - Irwin Herbert, Cameron Bailey, and Kaylee Bailey. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Michael Bailey and her daughter Kryssa Danielle Bailey. She will be missed deeply but remembered forever in our hearts.
Memorial visitations will be held at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue on 9/13/2019 between 4:00 and 7:00 pm and 9/14/2019 between 10:00 and 11:00am. All those who knew, loved, and learned from Mrs. Bailey are welcome.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 11, 2019