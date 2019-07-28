|
Dr. Jane Early Bowland
- - Dr. Jane Early Bowland passed away on July 24, 2019 with her husband of 37 years, Don Bowland, by her side. She was the daughter of Tom and Lucile Wyllie. Jane was a highly intelligent, talented, and competitive woman. She graduated early from high school, and raised her identical twin daughters, Susan and Sherie, largely on her own while attending college. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education and went on to complete her graduate studies earning a master's degree in Special Education, and a doctorate in Educational Administration and Higher Education. Jane dedicated her life's work to education, specializing in special education and exceptional pupil education.
Jane had a stellar career working for the Nevada Department of Education and most of the school districts in the state. Jane was an excellent writer, well published in her field. She was also a frequent presenter at conferences regarding special education, learning disabilities, exceptional pupil education, gifted and talented programs, inclusion of students with disabilities, and countless other topics. Jane was the go-to person in the state for special education issues and was relied on for decades for her expertise in the field.
In addition to her outstanding professional career, Jane was a wonderful mother to her twin daughters, Susan Hug and Sherie Early, grandmother to her three grandchildren, David Woods, Procter Hug and Julianne Hug, and great-grandmother to her five great-grandchildren, Jackson Hug, Charlotte Hug, Chloe Hug, Logan Woods, and Stella Woods. Jane had a special relationship with each of them. She loved being able to get to know her great-grandchildren.
Jane found her life partner when she met Don Bowland. Don and Jane made a wonderful and complementary couple for 37 years. Don took loving care of Jane throughout her final journey. Together Don and Jane were always there to help Sue and Sherie and their grandchildren whenever a need arose. Whether driving across the country to move the kids into their college dorms, helping with home repairs and parties, making gifts of extra spending money at just the right time, or acting as a sounding board for life advice, they were always present and happy to help.
Jane was a refreshingly direct lady. You always knew what Jane thought and where she stood. She enjoyed teasing her girls with blunt and direct comments and jokes. Jane was precise, organized, and her own woman in every way.
Among her papers Jane left a list of her creed to live by, which read in part: "Don't undermine your worth by comparing yourself with others. It is because we are different that each of us is special. Don't set your goals by what other people deem important. Life is not a race, but a journey to be savored each step of the way."
Jane lived a productive and meaningful life and left behind a beautiful legacy in her family. She gave freely of her love, but with care not to smother. Jane savored her journey. Rest in Peace Jane, yours was a life well lived.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019