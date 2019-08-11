|
Jane Ellen Daugherty Chandler Rufino
Reno - Born October 15, 1942 in Richmond, California to James and Elva Daugherty. She was the only survivor of a house fire that killed her mother and younger sister, Ann Marie, when she was four. He father died in a car accident when she was eleven. She was taken in and loved by many relatives, eventually finding a forever home with her aunt and uncle, Sally and Bert Chandler.
Jane met the love of her life, William Rufino, and they married on June 15, 1963 in Sebastopol, California. Together they had two daughters, Susanne (John) Chatel and Julianne (Reuben) Telles and five grandchildren, Ryan Chatel, Emilie Chatel, Erin Chatel, Nicholas Telles, and Rhiannon Telles. She welcomed her son-in-laws and loved them like they were her own children.
After the loss of her family at a young age, she greatly loved and valued all of her family. She loved being involved in everyone's activities and milestones, and was very proud of all of her grandchildren. She loved books, never passing up a bookstore, and shared that love with her family always buying them books! She displayed pictures of her family all around her so she could always be close to them.
In her forties, with great trepidation and family support, she started college. She loved it, graduating with honors from Sonoma State University with a BA and teaching credential.
She and Bill recently celebrated their 56th anniversary.
In addition to her family, she is survived by her brother-in-law, James Hardina; nephews, James (Robin) Hardina, Shawn (Wendy) Hardina, Tony (Kim) Hardina; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Jane died August 2, 2019 in Reno, Nevada after a valiant fight.
We were all so blessed to have her in our lives.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019