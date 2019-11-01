|
Jane N. Dingley
Jane N. Dingley died of natural causes on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Jane was born on April 20, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati Teacher's College. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society. She married Seth C. Dingley on August 23, 1952 and moved to San Diego during his service in the Marines. They returned to Cincinnati, where they had two children, David (Cheri) now in Fullerton, CA, and Diane, now in Eden Prairie, MN.
Seth's career was in Marketing and Advertising. As such, they lived in several cities - Cincinnati, St. Louis, Fullerton, Minneapolis, and San Francisco prior to moving to Reno in 1986. In Reno, Jane worked for a number of years with Wells Fargo Bank and the Assessor's Office of Washoe County. She was an avid reader and bridge player, and a member of St. John's Presbyterian Church. Jane was always an active member of volunteer organizations, including the PTA at her children's schools, the Children's Hospital of Orange County Association, and the AAUW. In Reno, she volunteered many hours sitting with individuals with Alzheimer's to provide respite for their caregivers.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband and her children, as well as her two grandsons and eight great grandchildren. She was a very sweet woman who will be remembered as a very giving and loving lady, and will be missed by many friends and family throughout the country. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Reno Crisis Call Center or the Northern Nevada Literacy Council.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019