Janeen L. Walker
Janeen L. Walker

Janeen L. Walker passed on October 8, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. Jan was born August 6, 1931 to Louise & Graydon Walker in Seattle WA. Her family moved to Detroit MI, in 1944 where she graduated from Michigan State University. Following a strong calling, Jan entered Mt. Saint Mary's Abbey where she lived as a Trappistine nun for 22 years before relocating to Reno, NV. in 1977, where she resided as a nun at Carmelite Monastery of Reno for 4 years. She also served as a chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno for several years. Jan devoted herself to a spiritually committed life.

Jan was preceded in death by her partner Arthur Hakes, in which they were together for 21 years before his passing in March 2019. She is also preceded by her parents, Louise & Graydon, cousin Lee, and her aunts Adelene & Helen.

She is survived by her sister Melinda, nephew John, his wife Jane, nieces Jenna & Kristen, grandnieces Aven & Isla, Art's daughter Michelle and a grandson Keaton.

A memorial service celebrating Jan's life will be held at Saint Thomas Aquinas Cathedral on November 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. Following the service there will be a Rite of Committal at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery for all that would like to join. Please be advised we will be following COVID guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan's memory may be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School at www.stjo.org




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
