Janet Concetta Doyle
Janet Concetta Doyle

Janet Concetta Doyle passed away peacefully on her birthday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She loved her family deeply and leaves behind her husband of 36 years James Doyle, her daughter Brianna Doyle and her 3 step-sons Kirk, John and Kelly Doyle. She also leaves behind her loving parents Johanna Bowen and James Mangano, her sisters Barbara Gallagher and Diana Van, 8 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Stubbs.

She was a loving wife, mother and friend who loved life and had an amazing laugh that was highly contagious. She will be forever loved, greatly missed and never forgotten




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
