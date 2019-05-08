Janet (Jann) Jo Tilzey



Reno - Jann Tilzey, 81, of Reno and Sparks, Nevada, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet Jo Tilzey, was born on the first day of Summer, June 21, 1937 in Lemmon, North Dakota to Joseph and Victoria Kilzer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed (Duke) Tilzey, whom she met during high school in Missoula, Montana. They were married at Saint Anthonys Church in Montana on May 7, 1960 and moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma shortly thereafter welcoming their first two children. Next they moved to Boise, Idaho and welcomed two more children. In 1973, they moved to Burley, Idaho for 2 ½ years and then onto Sparks, Nevada.



They had an amazing and adventurous 56 years of marriage with a multitude of memories shared by family and friends.



Jann received her BA in Sociology from the University of Montana. She was an extraordinary and admired business woman. In the late 1980's, Jann successfully started-up and operated Western Discovery International in Reno, Nevada for over 15 years. It was the first and only successful business of it's kind. Throughout her life, Jann supported her church and many organizations that she was passionate about. She was known and admired for her keen sense of decorating and fashion. She was always at least 5 years ahead of the crowd. Even in her later years, her daughters couldn't keep up with her fashion sense.



Jann is survived by her children, Dan Tilzey (Julia Picetti), Lynne Jones, Stacey Kuhn (Tim Kuhn) and Scott Tilzey (Lisa Tilzey), her grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Gage, Anna, Ryan, Kelsey, Anthony, Michael and Lucas and great-grandchildren, Maddex and Jayda.



Join her family and friends in a Celebration of Life on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12. 2019 at 2 pm at Walton's Funeral Home Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, Nevada. Good food, good drinks and plenty of great memories to be shared by all.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Jann's name, at the Veteran's Guest House, 880 Locust St., Reno, Nevada 89502.



