Janet Mayer Montelatici


1944 - 2020
Janet Mayer Montelatici Obituary
Janet Mayer Montelatici

Sparks - Janet Mayer Montelatici, 75, passed away March 1, 2020 at her Sparks residence. She was a 3rd generation Sparks native. She was born at St. Mary's Hospital on December 29, 1944 to Ralph and Vivienne Mayer of Sparks. She attended Sparks schools, graduation from Sparks High School in 1962. She attended the University of Nevada where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was employed by Washoe County School District, retiring in 2002.

She was preceded in death by her parents, younger brother, David R. Mayer and husband Michael Montelatici.

Surviving relatives include sons Jeffrey and Steven (Lori); brother John R. Mayer (Janis) all of Sparks; sister-in-law Mindy Mayer of Oregon City, OR and several nieces and one nephew.

Honoring her request there will be no service. A private burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
