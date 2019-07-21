|
Janice Darlene Campbell
Reno - Darlene Campbell passed away July 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Originally from St. Louis, MO, Darlene came to Reno in the early 60's working as a Keno girl, sharing a room with a friend and surviving on candy corn from Woolworth's. She met Daryl Campbell in 1964 and they were married in Virginia City. Raising two sons, Darren Campbell and Daniel Campbell, Darlene worked in gaming her entire life first as that Keno girl, then to dealing '21, onto Pit Boss, Shift Supervisor, Surveillance, Games Manager, and Casino Manager.
Darlene worked at Harold's Club, Fitzgerald's, the Riverside, the Peppermill, the Sundowner, Bally's, and Boomtown among others. Darlene also spent time as the games manager on a cruise ship shipping out of Florida and touring the Caribbean. Darlene moved to Biloxi, MS when Mississippi legalized gaming and Boomtown opened up shop there. She remained there until a few years ago when she retired and moved back to Reno, the city she loved and cherished.
Darlene was active in the volunteer world, sharing her time giving back to the community she loved. A lover of animals, art and the environment, she was a constant learner, occasionally taking classes at the community college, attending lecture series, festivals and events.
She is survived by be sons, Darren Campbell (Dawnie Campbell), Daniel Campbell (Lisa Campbell), grandchildren Ian Campbell, Riley Langston, Delaney Langston (Terry Langston), Dallin Campbell, Cadence Campbell, Melissa Tibbetts, Natalie Adams, Amelia Moser, Kira Adams, Spencer Langston, Jessica Langston and great-grand daughter Olivia Moser.
Those in her life all say, "She loved all, and she loved well." The world lost some of its goodness on July 2nd but through her lineage, goodness will continue to grow.
There will be a celebration of life for Darlene on her birthday, November 10, place and time to be determined.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019