Janice Elizabeth Sampaga
Lemmon Valley, NV - Mrs. Janice Elizabeth Sampaga of Lemmon Valley, Nevada, passed away October 23, 2020. It was her 81st birthday. She was born October 23, 1939 to Elizabeth (Nordstrom) and Patrick McCarron, in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, NY, the eldest of their 3 children. After our first meeting, I started calling her, "my Swirish doll", because of her Swedish and Irish ethnicity. She was a really sweet doll. I just could not get past her sweetness.
Janice had been suffering from complications brought on from dementia and Alzheimer's disease for the past few months.
Janice and her mother were involved in a vehicle accident while she was in high school. Her mother died and Janice was hospitalized several months with serious injuries. After recovery, she attended and was a graduate of Englewood Hospital and School of Nursing, Englewood, NJ in 1960, majoring in Geriatric Care Nursing. As a critical care nurse, she traveled throughout the United States, finally settling in San Francisco, California for several years.
She moved to Reno, worked in local hospitals in and around Washoe county. She retired after some 50 years of nursing, but maintained her nursing credentials.
Having grown up near the ocean in New York, she loved the ocean, where she learned to swim. She and a friend were traveling on a bridge when the World Trade Center in New York was bombed on 9/11. They could see the flames and smoke during that terrible time.
Traveling across the country, while working in various hospitals along the way, she made numerous friends and they continued to keep in touch.
Janice is survived by her husband, John Sharp Sampaga, a retired communications instructor, union official and farmer. They have a small farm in Lemmon Valley, NV, where they raised a few sheep and various kinds of poultry.
She is also survived by her 2 sons, Patrick Musni of San Francisco, Craig Musni and daughter-in-law Vickie (Burrill), of Reno. She also has several grandchildren, Joshua, Max and Noah Musni of Reno and Annie Musni of Highland Falls, NY. Also step-grandchildren John David Sampaga of Elko, NV, Jared Patrick and Alexis Sampaga and great grandson John James Sampaga (4) of Stead, NV.
Also a sister, Patricia Schlenker (Richard) of Oakland, NJ and brother Roger McCarron in Florida, along with several nieces and nephews.
Janice was adventurous, loved to walk and went on many walking marathons. She also attended the Woodstock Festival in New York, and the Burning Man event in the Black Rock desert in Nevada. She was a good cook, loved to read and listen to classical music, although she learned to tolerate John's country music. She loved vanilla ice cream and the Fiesta Salad at the Hometown Café in Lemmon Valley. There was always plenty of left over salad for her to take home for later or the next day.
Janice had a passion for cats and had all sorts of cat paraphernalia. They also have Pekingese and collie dogs.
John was a widower and Janice, a divorcee and they both joined on line dating sites. Janice contacted John in late 2013 and they dated for several months. John gave her a "forever" ring and a few weeks later, proposed. She accepted and they were married on April 3, 2014. John said her smile and laugh were infectious and "talking" was incessant. John claims that during their first meeting at Chile's Café in Reno, Janice "talked" him into falling in love with her. They met every evening, went on drives and toured the MS Dixie at Lake Tahoe, before their marriage and she moved to her new home in Lemmon Valley.
Love knows no boundaries. True love is like the forever ring he gave her.
John is especially grateful to Kindred Hospice and their nurses and employees who assisted him, caring for Janice during the latter part of her illness.
She was taken to Mountain View Mortuary on Stoker Avenue in Reno. No services are planed. A "Celebration of Life" may be planned at a later date.
John asks in lieu of flowers, donations in her name should be made to dementia and Alzheimer's Association
.