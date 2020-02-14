|
|
Jarrod Scott Faust
Reno - On February 11, 2020 a kind soul was taken too soon. As we think about his life we know his good nature, his sense of humor, and the light he brought into the lives of those around him will never be replicated or forgotten. He was an incredible son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin, and a friend to many.
Jarrod was born on August 24th, 1990 in Reno to a loving family. His childhood was filled with happiness that was brought into his adult life. Most weekends growing up were spent playing the sports he loved, being coached by his father, and the fathers of those who became his closest friends. His family was always in the stands to cheer him on with his sisters cheering from the sidelines. He attended Reno schools and graduated from Galena High School playing multiple sports, gaining great friends, and enjoying life. He then went to Feather River Community College to continue playing football as a running back. Jarrod returned to Reno and pursued his passion of health and fitness.
Jarrod was an intelligent, funny, persistent, hardworking, loving man who appreciated the simple things in life. He enjoyed snowboarding, movie nights with his parents, being in the gym, a good sitcom, working with his mom, watching Sunday football with his dad (cheering for the Dolphins, win or lose), and being the best friend he could. He was an animal lover, the best uncle to his niece and nephew, and was known to make funny comments without realizing how funny they were. Jarrod's life left a deep imprint on all of our hearts.
Jarrod is survived by Craig and Karen Faust (parents), Jordan Faust (sister), Ashley Evans (sister), Rick Evans (brother-in-law), Anna Menicucci (grandmother), Reese and Margie Faust (grandparents), aunts and uncles Andrea and Jeff Ardito, Chrissy and Alex Benna, Julie Ardito, Stacie and Lauren Graves, Janine Richards, Eric Beye, and Troy Lane; and cousins Amelia and Olivia Lane, Dominic and Morgan Beye, Cassie Richards, Sean and Alli Graves; nephew Maverick Evans and niece Lucy Evans,. Jarrod also leaves behind a cherished circle of friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather former Reno Mayor Bruno Menicucci.
There will be a private service held for family. A Celebration of Life will take place on February 21st at 2 pm at a family residence. For the address please email [email protected], call or text 775-848-5740.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the following organizations to honor his love of children and animals.
The Boys and Girls Club "It Just Takes One" program https://bgctm.org/itjusttakesone/
Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary Guardian Angel Sponsorship https://www.crcsdogs.org/guardian-angel-sponsorship-program/
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020