Jason Mark Glavish
Reno - Jason Mark Glavish was born in Auckland, New Zealand to Barbara and Hilton Glavish. In 1970 he came to the United States with his parents and sister, Lisa. He spent his school years at Ellerslie and Milford in NZ, and Menlo Park, CA where he was an excellent student, with a particular interest in history.

After graduating high school Jason joined the US Army serving at Fort Knox in Kentucky and in northern Germany, a part of the world he particularly enjoyed. In 1982 he was honored to be selected as US Army Armor Center and Fort Knox Soldier of the Year and in 1985 he received a second army Medal of Commendation. While in the military he took up skydiving and participated in international competitions as a member of a German club.

After 10 years in the army, Jason came back to Reno where he attended UNR, earning a BA in Finance and spending weekends with the Nevada National Guard. After graduation, he took up employment at Ameriprise Financial Services where he received, in 1999 and 2001, President's Recognition Awards.

At UNR, Jason met the love of his life, Iveta, and in 1995 they were married in their home city of Prague. Son, Slade, was born in 1996 and in 1999 they welcomed second son, Bodie.

After his family, his passions were fishing and hunting, which took him to Alaska, Greenland, New Zealand and many parts of Africa as well as close to home in Nevada, and his interest in wildlife conservation, gamefish research and game management was an adjunct to these pursuits.

As well as enjoying cooking for his family and friends, Jason was an avid golfer, happily scoring a hole in one at Rosewood and winning the father/son tournament with their son, Slade. Jason was the 2012 director of Hidden Valley Country Club and was on the board of the Desert Research Institute during the 1990s. A quirky hobby was playing video game Wordscapes. He was also an avid reader, especially of WWII histories.

Family and friends will miss Jason's great sense of humor and his expansive outlook on life. He was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother and was filled with the spirit of adventure.

Jason is survived by Iveta, his loving wife of 25 years; sons, Slade and Bodie; parents, Barbara and Hilton; sister, Lisa (Bob); half-sister, Anne (Barrie); and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the US.

The family thanks the ICU team at Renown Medical Center for their caring professionalism and for providing a peaceful passing of our loved one.

'Home is the sailor, home from sea and the hunter home from the hill.'

The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Jason's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
