Jay D. Atwood
Reno - Jay Dale Atwood, 90 of Reno, NV died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on April 3, 2020. Jay was born to Jack and Ferrol Atwood in Reno on December 24,1929. He was a second generation Nevadan and helped run his family's Shell Service Station on 4th & Ralston while attending school at Reno High School and it was here he met the love of his life, Gerry MacDougall.
He then attended the University of Nevada, Reno for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He then spent 4 years on the U.S.S. St. Paul during the Korean conflict, before his deployment in 1951 he married Gerry.
After completing his service he returned to Reno and worked for the Sierra Pacific Power Company for 30 years as an equipment operator. On his last day before retirement his coworkers gave him the seat from his backhoe. Being on oxygen 24/7 didn't stop Jay from bowling with his team, hunting with his sons-in-law and maintaining his yard.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Gerry M. Atwood, daughters, Gennel Pisani & Janice Buchanan, son-in-laws; Greg Pisani & Tom Buchanan. He was Granddaddy to his four granddaughters; Lindsey Pisani, Jessica McKay (Russ), Ashley Fennell (Tom), and Kristen Peck (Mike). He was blessed with two great-grandsons; Brayden Peck & Mac Fennell.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jay's caregivers: Ana, Dee and Derrick for their love and care, Dr. Brian Juell for emergency surgery on Christmas Eve and always being there to help Jay and family, and Julie and Jennifer at Renown Hospice for making his final days peaceful.
Jay chose not to have a funeral and would have liked everyone to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020