Jay Dee Hendricks
St. George, Utah - Jay Dee Hendricks was born at the family home in Fielding, Utah April 26, 1935 to Rhoda Faye Bowcutt and Milton James Hendricks, Sr. He was reunited with his eternal sweetheart Carolyn Church May 16, 2019.
After graduating from Sparks High School in Nevada, he attended Utah State in Logan, Utah where he met and married Carolyn while earning his Bachelor's and later his Master's. In retirement he loved singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and enjoyed his 18 years of service as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple and one year in the St. Louis Temple.
