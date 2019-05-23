Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
912 South 1740 East (on Foremaster Hill)
St. George, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
912 South 1740 East (on Foremaster Hill)
St. George, UT
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Provo City Cemetery
Provo, UT
Jay Dee Hendricks


1935 - 2019
Jay Dee Hendricks Obituary
Jay Dee Hendricks

St. George, Utah - Jay Dee Hendricks was born at the family home in Fielding, Utah April 26, 1935 to Rhoda Faye Bowcutt and Milton James Hendricks, Sr. He was reunited with his eternal sweetheart Carolyn Church May 16, 2019.

After graduating from Sparks High School in Nevada, he attended Utah State in Logan, Utah where he met and married Carolyn while earning his Bachelor's and later his Master's. In retirement he loved singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir and enjoyed his 18 years of service as an ordinance worker in the St. George Temple and one year in the St. Louis Temple.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221, www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 23, 2019
