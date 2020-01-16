|
Jay W. Lawrence
Reno - Jay Lawrence passed away in Reno, Nevada on January 6, 2020. He was born to Frank & June Lawrence on June 9, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan. Jay was predeceased by his parents, siblings William, Lorraine, Ollie, Frances, Richard, Alice, Claire and Peggy.
Jay's life legacy lives on in his family beginning with his wife of 58 years, Sara and continuing with his sons Joe, Frank (Anna), Jeff (Cindy), Greg (Kathy) and Mike (Stephanie), grandchildren, Matthew, Erin, Megan, Hailey, Christin, Kimberly, Brette, Jay, Ryan, Katie, Jeffrey, Kirtley, Anthony, Allison, Julie and Andrew and great-grandchildren Avah, Carter, Brantlee, Zoe, Ellie, Brayden, Rauri, Carson and Wyatt. Jay is also survived by a sister, Amber.
Jay was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Coast Guard from 1940-1946. His hard-working career following the service was varied and culminated as Head Custodian of Pine Middle School in Reno for nearly 20 years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00pm at Walton's Chapel 875 W. 2nd Street in Reno. A reception will follow the service at Walton's Event Center, 600 W. 2nd Street in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020