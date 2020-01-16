Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay W. Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay W. Lawrence Obituary
Jay W. Lawrence

Reno - Jay Lawrence passed away in Reno, Nevada on January 6, 2020. He was born to Frank & June Lawrence on June 9, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan. Jay was predeceased by his parents, siblings William, Lorraine, Ollie, Frances, Richard, Alice, Claire and Peggy.

Jay's life legacy lives on in his family beginning with his wife of 58 years, Sara and continuing with his sons Joe, Frank (Anna), Jeff (Cindy), Greg (Kathy) and Mike (Stephanie), grandchildren, Matthew, Erin, Megan, Hailey, Christin, Kimberly, Brette, Jay, Ryan, Katie, Jeffrey, Kirtley, Anthony, Allison, Julie and Andrew and great-grandchildren Avah, Carter, Brantlee, Zoe, Ellie, Brayden, Rauri, Carson and Wyatt. Jay is also survived by a sister, Amber.

Jay was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Coast Guard from 1940-1946. His hard-working career following the service was varied and culminated as Head Custodian of Pine Middle School in Reno for nearly 20 years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00pm at Walton's Chapel 875 W. 2nd Street in Reno. A reception will follow the service at Walton's Event Center, 600 W. 2nd Street in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now