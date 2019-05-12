|
Jayden Gene Naney
- - "Some people only dream of angels;
We held one in our arms."
It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our baby boy. Jayden made his anxiously awaited arrival on April 4th, 2019. In a short 18 days, he filled our lives with more love and joy than we'd ever known. Jayden left us on April 22nd having never known anything but unconditional, unwavering love. The time we had was short but the impact made was not.
Jayden is survived by his parents-Dana Moore & Blake Naney~grandparents-Michelle "Dunn" (John) Lang; Robert Moore; Jodi "Smith" Naney (Troy Durkee); Joseph (Jessica) Naney~great grandparents-Natalie (Michael) Bears; Charlotte Moore; Susan (Wayne) Brierley; Jackie (Mike) Welks; David (Taffy)Naney; Ron Dunn~great great grandparents-Shirley Bohannon~great great great grandma-Patricia Welch~uncles-Robert Moore; Taylor Naney; Nick Naney; (Dylan Durkee)~Also survived by many great loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins
A celebration of life will take place at the Salvation Army Church, 1931 Sutro St. Reno, NV on May 22nd at 9am. Please wear bright colors.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019