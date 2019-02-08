Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
2155 Kietzke Lane
Reno, NV 89502
775-323-4154
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Eastman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Eastman


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean A. Eastman Obituary
Jean A. Eastman

Reno - Jean passed away the morning of January 28, 2019. Born August 28, 1924 to Ralph & Irene Newcomer in Elvins, MO, Alma Jean was the youngest of 16 children. She was preceded in death by husband Eugene Albert (1991), son Keith Miller (2010) and her 15 siblings. She is survived by innumerable Newcomer relatives; her daughter Kathleen Uskert (Ray Greva); daughter-in-law Holly Eastman; and her beloved grandchildren: Derek (Shera), Christopher (Dominique), Charles, Mike (Lena), Jackie (Kyle) and Vicki. She adored her great-grandchildren: Ness, Dez, Harry, Kenny, Tommy, Lillian & Finn. She spent 37 years in Walnut Creek, CA but moved to Reno, NV 10 years ago to be closer to family.

She will be laid to rest alongside husband Eugene in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Ross, Burke & Knobel
Download Now