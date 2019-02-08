|
Jean A. Eastman
Reno - Jean passed away the morning of January 28, 2019. Born August 28, 1924 to Ralph & Irene Newcomer in Elvins, MO, Alma Jean was the youngest of 16 children. She was preceded in death by husband Eugene Albert (1991), son Keith Miller (2010) and her 15 siblings. She is survived by innumerable Newcomer relatives; her daughter Kathleen Uskert (Ray Greva); daughter-in-law Holly Eastman; and her beloved grandchildren: Derek (Shera), Christopher (Dominique), Charles, Mike (Lena), Jackie (Kyle) and Vicki. She adored her great-grandchildren: Ness, Dez, Harry, Kenny, Tommy, Lillian & Finn. She spent 37 years in Walnut Creek, CA but moved to Reno, NV 10 years ago to be closer to family.
She will be laid to rest alongside husband Eugene in a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Hospice.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019