Jean Lois Green
Reno - Jean has been an excellent ambassador to the Reno/Sparks area since moving here from the Bay Area in 1997. She was a volunteer with the Northern Nevada literacy Council teaching English as a second language; volunteered as a caregiver for the Continuum; St. Vincent's thrift store and cafeteria serving food to the less fortunate. She spent summers volunteering at that national automobile Museum and her favorite volunteer position was serving as a foster grandma through the Foster Grandparents program of Northern Nevada at Vetrans Elementary School.
Jean leaves to mourn her brother and sister in-law, Doctors Art and Carolyn Perry, sons Michael and Ted Jr., adopted sons Cleo Thompson Jr. and Vanoy Nance; two grandchildren Michael II and David,; and many nephews, nieces and other family members.
A memorial will be held at the Atlantis Resort and Casino, Paradise Rooms D&E, on Saturday, May 18,2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 16, 2019