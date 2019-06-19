|
|
Jean Marie Sheesley, 89, passed away June 11, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Scranton, Iowa, she was born March 17, 1930 to Cassius L. and Ethel Pauline (Peterson) Cadden. She had lived in Reno for the past 37 years, coming from California.
Her husband - John W. Sheesley, parents and brother - Robert Cadden (IA) preceded her in death.
Surviving are son - Thomas Sheesley, daughter - Karen Sheesley - both of Reno, NV, granddaughter - Sarah Leipold (MI), sister - Shirley Andreasen (IA), cousins - Beverly Selby - (DC), Ruth Arrasmith (IL) and nieces and nephews. A funeral is scheduled for 11 am, Thursday, June 20th at Walton's - O'Brien-Rogers & Crosby Funeral Home with burial at Sierra Memorial Gardens.
She will be missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 19, 2019