|
|
Jean Molde
Reno - 4/8/31 - 4/20/19
A Nevadan since 1970, Jean Molde died on April 20, 2019 from complications related to a fall she sustained 10 days earlier. Her death took place at Renown Medical Center where she served as Director of Nursing for a time 40 years ago when it was known as Washoe Medical Center.
Just prior to her fall, she celebrated her 88th birthday in Phoenix at the home of her sister-in-law and family where she shared the day and birthdate with her nephew. The party was grand. Her photo was taken that day.
Jean was born in rural Nebraska, educated at the University of Nebraska, graduating from the University of Nebraska Nursing School in Omaha in 1952. Shortly thereafter, she escaped the mid-west for the preferred greenery of Oregon where she started her successful 32-year nursing career at Multnomah County Hospital on the campus of the University of Oregon Medical School.
In 1970 she married Don Molde. Their honeymoon was a 32-day sailboat trip on the Pacific in a weather-related unsuccessful attempt to reach Tahiti, settling instead for Hilo, Hawaii. Previous fleeting fantasies of an ultimate life of retirement on a sailboat were abandoned after that trip.
Later that year, Jean and Don settled in Reno where she made many contributions to Washoe Medical Center during her years of employment from 1971 - 1984. Starting as a staff nurse, she worked in continuing education, infection control, quality assurance and nursing administration ultimately serving as Acting Director of Nursing for over a year while a search for a permanent Director ensued.
After retirement from nursing in 1984, Jean was able to devote her full energy, passion and dedication to her home, her immaculate yard, her love for cooking, recycling everything, her pets (5 dogs, 6 cats over the years), birding, some traveling, her friends and her Nebraska family.
While treasuring a strong sense of independence in how she lived her life, she was attentive to matters of family and friends. She treated her friends with unfailing consideration and fondness, and they responded in kind.
Receiving one of her thoughtful beautiful handwritten letters or thank-you notes was an experience that often drew comment. She was known for her salads. Most any day, she could be found working in the yard where no weed, no blade of grass out of place escaped her scrutiny. Flowers and house plants did well under her hand.
Her wish was to be cremated. No service is planned. For those who remember her and were her friend, know that she valued your friendship to the end. Don and Jennie, her beloved rescue dog, will carry her memory forward.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019