Jean Mytkowicz MullinsReno - Jean Mytkowicz Mullins, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on June 16th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Richard, her four children, Caitlin (Saahil), Colleen, Cameron, and Carson, brothers Allen (Kathy), Jim (June), and Richard (Cindy), and sister Joanne; Rick's siblings Mac Mullins, and Judy (Greg) Lucas in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.Jean was born on October 30th, 1960 in South Hadley, Massachusetts. She graduated from South Hadley High School, and continued to receive her BA in Economics at Mount Holyoke Collège where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa.Jean and Rick were wed on July 24, 1982; they were married for 37 years and are truly soul mates. Jean was a brilliant woman, and supported Rick during medical school and residency. However, for the last 30 years her main role was Mom, and she was the best one in the world.Those who knew Jean will always remember her for her love of reading and walking, her impeccable organization skills, and her complete willingness to offer help to anyone. While we are all mourning the loss of such an amazing woman, we are happy knowing that she passed with full knowledge of how much she was loved not only by her family, but by the numerous people both inside and outside of the Reno community who were touched by her amazing kindness and selflessness.A viewing will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Walton's Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd St., from 3:00 to 7:00 in the afternoon. Additionally, there will be an open house at the Mullins Family home on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 in the afternoon. Please email Caitlin.mullins1@gmail.com for the home address.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jean Bear Mullins Memorial Scholarship which will support inbound Physician Assistant and Medical School students. To donate, checks can be made out to the Community Foundation of Western Nevada (memo: Jean Bear Mullins Memorial Scholarship), and be mailed to 50 Washington Street Suite 300 Reno, NV 89503. An online donation option will also be available in the coming weeks