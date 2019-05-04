|
Jeanne Berry
Reno - Jeanne was born in Rochester, NY. She was a graduate of Samuel Ayer H.S., S.J. City College, and SJSU attendee. She was on the Pep Club, served as Student Bus. Mgr. and the FBLA.
She was Executive Secretary to San Jose Board of Supervisors and an Appraiser for the County of Santa Clara.
Jeanne retired to Reno, Nevada. She enjoyed tennis, playing the slot machines, dogs, traveling and Arts & Crafts. She was a member of the "Reno Newcomer Welcome" Committee.
Jeanne is survived by her son John Sunseri, Step Mom Helen Berry, Half Sisters Lorry Weatherly, Jennifer Berry, Lynne Calvert (Roger), half brother Carl Berry (Deme), and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl Berry (Lillian), Step Mom Rita Berry, Half Brothers Jason, Rex, George Berry, and her beloved dog "Nugget".
A remembrance of life will be held 5/26/19 @ 2:00 p.m. in Reno. RSVP by 15 May to 559-906-5923. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Langley Ste. B, Reno Nevada 89502 would be appreciated.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 4, 2019