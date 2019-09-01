|
|
Jeanne G. King
Reno - Jeanne King went to be with her Lord on August 28, 2019. She was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on August 17, 1929 to Fred and Ruth Jacobsen. She attended grade school at St. Mary's and graduated valedictorian from St. Mary's Academy in 1947. Jeanne's passion was singing. While there, she was high voice soloist, sang in trio, triple trio, mixed quartet and choir. She was also active in cheerleading, worked on the school yearbook, school paper, and drama.
She attended the University of North Dakota for two years and then taught grades 1-12 in a one-room school for a year. Mayville State was where she graduated from, in 1951 with a degree in education. It was there she met the love of her life Wint.
On July 14, 1951 she married Winton H. King. She taught in Sheyenne, Oberon, and Fort Totten Indian school in North Dakota. They moved to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1953 and taught five years. Then moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon for a year. In 1960 moved to Fallon, Nevada where she taught for twenty seven years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wint, and daughter, Patti. She is survived by daughter, Pam King, sons, Jim (Cherie), and Bob (Lorna), Grandson Chris, granddaughters Kathrine, McKenna, and Kaylan. Great-grandchildren, Shelby and Payton Olsen, Cash and Emma Humphreys, Samantha, Olivia King, Camden, Colter, Caden Berg, and her beloved canine "Renegade".
A rosary service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7 pm at Walton's Sierra Chapel, 875 West Second Street, Reno, Nevada. Viewing will be from 6-7 that same evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery 2700 North Virginia Street in Reno.
In Lieu of flowers donate to . If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019