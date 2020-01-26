|
|
Jeanne Yates Thompson
Jeanne Yates Thompson, age 90, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 19, 1929, to Marguerite Dorsett and Edward Yates. The family moved to NJ, with Jeanne graduating from North Plainfield H.S. in 1947, followed by graduation from Berkeley College NJ in 1949. She pursued a career as a medical secretary to directors of two major pharmaceutical corporations in NJ. She also worked for a maritime law firm in NYC for several years.
Jeanne married Fred Thompson in 1951 and lived in central NJ until retirement; active in many clubs, president of a garden club, and a Girl Scout Leader in Scotch Plains NJ. In 1976 the couple commenced a new adventure at the Jersey Shore, owning and operating Windward Manor Inn, a seaside inn on Long Beach Island, NJ, for 28 years. They enjoyed winters in Tahoe City, CA, skiing at Squaw Valley, peppered with time in Naples, FL. In 2004 they sold the inn and moved to Reno, NV.
They enjoyed being near their daughter and family in Truckee, CA. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Tammie Thompson Perkins; son-in-law, Chris Perkins; grandchildren Jake and Hailey Perkins; along with sister, Ellie Worden; nieces Connie Bowden and Leslie Gunther; and grandnieces/nephew.
Jeanne joins her husband of over 60 years, Fred Thompson, in hopes of an eternity of smiling, dancing, and all round joy, a true love story.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020