Jeannie F Taylor



Jeannie F Taylor aged 87 passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born November 16th, 1932 in Sacramento, Ca. but moved to the Reno area soon after where she spent most of her life with the exception of 20 years that she and her beloved husband Paul spent in Siesta Key, Florida.



Jeannie was a wonderful mother first and foremost. She loved her children deeply and took pride in maintaining a close loving relationship with them. She was also a loving grandmother and great grandma. She had many friends but especially loved all the close relationships she made at the Promenade. She loved the community and she was always thankful to have met so many wonderful people.



She is preceded by her loving husband Paul and survived by her daughter Janell Mayne (Donnie), son Edward (Nicole), grandchildren Edward, Christine and Craig.



A private service for the family will be held on the Sept. 23rd before she is laid to rest with Paul at Mt. View cemetery.



She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.









