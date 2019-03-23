|
Jeffrey Alan Pieters
Reno -
3/19/1969-3/9/2019
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Jeffrey Alan Pieters. Jeff was born in Reno, NV on 3/19/1969. He was 49 years young and a proud alumnus of Wooster High School (1987) and Carroll College (1991). Jeff was on the undefeated Wooster football team that won state in 1985 & 1986. Jeff loved everything that took place outdoors; sports, hiking, camping, skiing, traveling, football games, and watching his daughter, Brooke, cheer for Damonte Ranch High School.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Brooke Pieters, and son, Blake Pieters. He is also survived by his loving parents, Carol and Ray Pieters of Reno; his sister, Jessica(Jake) Capdeville and his most adoring followers: niece, Riley Capdeville and nephew, Archer Capdeville. Also grieving are his Uncle Ron and Phyllis Cudek of Reno.
Jeff will be sorrowfully missed by his family and many close friends. Jeff loved his job and will miss his friends at Accent. He also will be loved and remembered by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends in Reno, Indiana, and across the US.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jeffrey A. Pieters may be made to the NV Donor Network www.nvdonor.org or call 855-683-6667. 1875 Plumas St. #6 reno, NV 89509
Jeff is in God's hands now and he will be greatly missed and never forgotten. A Celebration of His Life will happen at a later date. Please contact a family member for details.
Don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019