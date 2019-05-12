|
|
Jeffrey Blair Slater
Carson City - Jeffrey Blair Slater age 75 of Carson City died on Tuesday April 23, 2019.
Surviving are: Beloved Wife Sherry Slater Children: Travis Neiwert, Debbie (Von) Edwards, KC (Martin) Yang, Sheri (Jeremy) Gilger, Buckwheat (Allen) Sump and his little dog Patches.
Sibling in- laws include: Helen Slater, Shirlyn Mathison, Richard Mathison, Leroy Olsen (Sharen Malcombson)
Jeffrey is the Proud Grandfather of Leslie Woznica (David), Megan Codi Stubblefield, Cory Burgess ,Kristi Burgess , Shaneal Edwards, Ellison Tackett (Grant), Jennie Yang, Christian Yang, Joshua Briggs, Jordan Briggs ( Kaitlyn), Kaylee Trevor (Robb), Allen Sump (Kayla), Aubree McElreath (Dylan), Breeana Sump, Boden Sump
Jeff and Sherry also raised our two foster brothers, Greg Williams and Willie Frederick.
Great Grandchildren include Sammy Woznica, Kaison James Stubblefield and Axel Burgess.
A memorial will be planned in the month of July in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jeff Slater passed in peace on April 23rd, 2019 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Henry (Toke) and Vivian Eleanor (Biffy) Slater, and his brother Robert Slater. He is survived by his adoring wife, dearest friend, and high school sweetheart, Sherry Slater. Jeff had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh. He will be remembered for this witty sense of humor, love for God, family and country (where he served in the US Navy.) He had a passion for country music, kitchen gadgets, growing things, the great outdoors, and strolling hand-in-hand with his wife. He is greatly missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019