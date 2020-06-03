Jeffrey (Jeff) Lamar Strong



Jeffrey (Jeff) Lamar Strong passed away suddenly May 15, 2020. He was born May 8, 1952 to Robert and Beverly (Butler) Strong. Jeff attended local schools and graduated from Hug High School. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as a Jet Engine Aircraft Mechanic until January 24, 1975. Following his Air Force career he worked his way to team leader with Ralston Foods in Sparks, NV. He relocated to Elizabeth, CO, where he met his wife, Jeannette in 2000. They were married in Thermopolis, WY on April 21, 2001 and moved to Nevada until 2007. They returned to Wyoming where he worked for Wyoming Whiskey from its inception until his retirement in 2013 as their Maintenance Engineer.



Jeff's passions included racing of all types whether as a driver of a Pro Go Kart reaching speeds of 180+ mph at Sears Point or a fan on the sidelines and a pit boss for Jeannette's 318 modifieds, motorcycle racing with Steve Brizendine. Jeff's passion for racing was insatiable. Jeff's patriotism was evident in all he did. He joined the VFW Post 2281 in 2013 as a lifetime member, believing strongly in the mission of the VFW. During his time as a member, he partnered with the Hunting with Heroes, providing disabled Verterans the opportunity to hunt big game. At the time of his death, Jeff was serving as Quarter Master of the VFW Post 2281. Jeff loved vacationing with Jeannette in Jamaica. Ocho Rios became an anticipated second home. After the second year of visiting and participating in many island activities, getting to know the local people, those who were strangers became family.



Jeff is survived by his wife, Jeannette of 19 years, 3 step daughters , Jodi Lynn Bender of Casper, Dawn Marie (Everett) Jones, & Kymberlee Jeannette Oliver (who considered Jeff as her Bonus Dad) both of Thermopolis, 9 step grandchildren, sister Rolene (Mike) Lemich, brothers Danny (Rosie), Calvin, and Stuart Strong. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be determined at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2281 or Hunting with Heroes C/O VFW Post 2281, 302 Broadway, Thermopolis, WY 82443









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store