Jeffrey Mathew Finn



Syracuse - Jeffrey Mathew Finn age 45, of Syracuse, NY, passed away Thursday morning, August, 6, 2020. Born on April 18,1975 in Queens, NY, he was the son of Laura Buonaura and Patrick Finn. He attended high school in Baldwinsville, NY then moved to Reno, Nevada where he spent most years of his adult life. Jeff enjoyed many activities including golf, sports, camping, and music. He loved decorating for all holidays and was an amazing cook. Jeff loved to smile, have a good time, and make people laugh. His family and friends were always the most important thing in his life. Jeff has touched so many lives through his generosity, kindness, and most importantly his humor. Jeff loved everyone he came in contact with and alway's put other's needs before his own. He was a devoted son, a loyal brother, a committed uncle and faithful friend. He will be forever missed and always remembered.



Jeff is survived by his mother and stepfather Laura & John Mantor, father and stepmother Pat & Nancy Finn, his siblings Heather Finn & Alex Santos; Jeremy Finn & Brendi Gertsma, and his nieces and nephews that he treated like his own children, Trey, Mia, Brionna, Kiera, Marissa, Deaglan, and Zayir. Jeff is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that span from coast to coast.









