Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
875 West 2nd Street
Reno, NV 89503
775-323-7189
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Yelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Drakulich Yelland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Drakulich Yelland Obituary
Jennie Drakulich Yelland

Sparks - Jennie Yelland, beloved daughter, wife, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully at her residence in Sparks on October 4, 2019.

Jennie was born on May 18, 1925 in Riepetown, NV the eleventh of twelve children of Serbian immigrants Joe and Julia Drakulich. She attended grade school in Kimberly and upon graduation from White Pine High School in Ely worked as a secretary until her 1948 marriage to John Louis Yelland, son and grandson of a well-liked and respected family of Spring Valley ranchers. He was a wonderful husband and son-in-law and they had 7 years of happiness on a family ranch in Spring Valley until his sudden death on Nov 25, 1955 from a ranch-related injury.

She and her widowed mother then settled in Reno where she began work as a secretary for Hartford Insurance in the spring of 1956 and where she remained a diligent and dedicated employee until her retirement 30 years later. Shortly afterwards, she went to work in the joint offices of her brother Stan (Drakulich Realty) and his son John (Farmers Insurance). Jennie took pride in her work and delighted in the growing success of each business. After Stan's death in 2002 she continued working for Farmers until her retirement in 2011, making her among the few who work full time to age 85.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Vaso, Mike, Steve, Nick, Sam, Duchy and Stan and sisters Anka, Danica, Sophie and Dorothy and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jennie was a lifelong and prayerful Eastern Orthodox Christian and in the Orthodox tradition we now devoutly pray: May her memory be eternal!

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 29th at 1:00 pm at Ely City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Sierra Chapel
Download Now