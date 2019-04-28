Jennie Lee Christie



Reno - 6/27/1931 ~ 4/15/2019



Jennie Lee passed away peacefully at her sons home in Reno, after battling late life dementia/alzhiemers. She enjoyed a long and healthy life well into her eighties.



She was married to John A. Christie, a partner in Consolidated Insurance Adjusters, prior to his retirement, Jennie Lee grew up on the Double Spear, a mountainous and sprawling cattle ranch, west of Willcox, Arizona. The ranch was owned and operated by her father and mother, R.A.(Ben) Pride and Guadalupe (Lupe) Pride. Even as she aged, she reflected fondly of her days at the Double Spear, with her mom and dad, sister and brothers. Jennie Lee, or "Babe", as she was frequently called, attended elementary and high school in Willcox and was once the homecoming queen.



She was the first in the family to attend college, graduating Eastern Arizona College with a business degree. Her ranch days behind her, she relocated to Bisbee, Arizona, a bustling copper mining town at the time. She put her secretarial skills to work there, working for two law firms and the Bisbee Chamber of Commerce. It was here that she met John Christie, who worked at the local Ford dealership, and they were soon married. Johns career in the insurance business caused them to move to Tucson and later to Reno in 1965. In Reno, Jennie began a long career working for the federal government including the Toiyabe National Forest, Housing and Urban Development, and the EPA. John and Jennie acquired lifelong friends in northern and southern Nevada and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. They enjoyed frequent fishing trips to Mexico with friends in the insurance business. and visited Europe and the east coast, where John grew up.



Jennie was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Louise Macias, brothers James Apodaca, and Benjamin (Tuffy) Pride, her husband John in 2000, and her grandson Anthony James (AJ) Christie in 2014. She is survived by one son, Gary Christie, of Reno, and remaining family members in southeastern Arizona.



There will be a celebration of life in mid-June, date and time to be announced. Anyone and everyone who knew Jennie are invited to attend.



Jennie was a kind and wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew her.