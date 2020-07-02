1/
Jennifer Bansuelo
1968 - 2020
Jennifer Bansuelo

Reno - Jennifer T. Bansuelo 51, passed away from a sudden illness at Renown Regional Medical Center on June 10, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1968 to father George Bansuelo and mother Janet Filby, and is survived by Brothers J. Adam Bansuelo and Shayne Filby. She work for Hilton International properties for 34 years and enjoyed sports, outdoor recreation and was very much into the arts.

A remembrance service will be held on July 11, 2020 from 2-11 pm at Coach's Bar and Grill located at 1573 South Virginia Street, Reno




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
02:00 - 11:00 PM
Coach's Bar and Grill
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Nevada - Affinity
253 E. Arroyo Street
Reno, NV 89502
775-322-9200
