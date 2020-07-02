Jennifer Bansuelo



Reno - Jennifer T. Bansuelo 51, passed away from a sudden illness at Renown Regional Medical Center on June 10, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1968 to father George Bansuelo and mother Janet Filby, and is survived by Brothers J. Adam Bansuelo and Shayne Filby. She work for Hilton International properties for 34 years and enjoyed sports, outdoor recreation and was very much into the arts.



A remembrance service will be held on July 11, 2020 from 2-11 pm at Coach's Bar and Grill located at 1573 South Virginia Street, Reno









