Stephen Lee Charter

September 2, 1954

February 18, 2018

A Successful Man

Author Unknown

"That man is a success -

who has lived well,

laughed often and loved much;

who has gained the respect of intelligent men

and the love of children;

who has filled his niche

and accomplished his task;

who leaves the world better

than he found it;

who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty

or failed to express it.;

who looked for the best in others

and gave the best he had."

Gone, but never forgotten

We love and miss you very much dad
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
