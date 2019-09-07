|
Jennifer Simpkins Jones
- - Our loving Mother, Daughter, Sister and friend passed away on September 3, 2019.
Jennie was born and raised in Reno and Sparks Nevada. She attended Wooster and Reed High Schools. Jennie was always a social butterfly making friends wherever she went. She was very gifted in relating to people on a personal level and understanding them. Her greatest and most cherished accomplishment was motherhood. She delighted in her children and loved watching them grow and learn. Her second greatest accomplishment was being a grandmother and she adored her two grandsons. Jennie's family and closest friends will miss her smile, laugh and fun personality.
She is survived by her six children, Kyle Jones, Miranda (David) Gawdun, Aubrey (Thomas) Graham, Lily Jones, Jack Jones, Mary Jones and two grandsons, Ezra and Elijah Gawdun. Her parents Ronald and Helen Jean Simpkins and siblings, Ron (Pam) Simpkins, Jill (Lyle) Ball, Tom (Kandice) Simpkins and ex-husband Aaron Jones.
Services celebrating Jennie's life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 2955 Rock Blvd. Sparks, NV 89431 under the direction of La Paloma Funeral Services.
