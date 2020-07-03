Jerome Fredric WaldmanSparks - Jerome Fredric Waldman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home in Sparks, NV. Jerome was born on July 15, 1941 in Los Angeles, CA.Jerome was a gymnast in high school and enjoyed playing guitar. He joined the National Guard after graduation. He moved to the Reno area in 1968, where he later met his wife, Linda. Jerome went on to work as a mechanical design engineer whose favorite projects were designing a part of a rocket that went to the moon and ski lifts for Nevada and Colorado. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed taking the family hiking swimming, camping and walking the grandkids around the block. He loved the Martin-Alexander family reunions. Jerome made his wife, Linda, laugh every day and was a kind and gentle man who passed holding Linda's hand.Knowing that his health was failing, his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters came from several different states to share memories that made Jerome smile. Prayers were said, songs were sung and he passed a few days later knowing how much he was loved and appreciated.Jerome is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda; his brothers, Steve (Trish) and Keith (Kei); his sisters, Patricia, Nancy and Charlene; his 3 daughters, Kathleen, Reyann and Carrie; his 4 sons, Tracy (Kerri), Thayne, Justin (Brandy) and Chris; 21 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.A private Celebration of Life was held on Father's Day for family. A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and to all the nurses who tended to him so lovingly, especially Nurse Betty.A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hills Mortuary in Whittier, CA.