Jerry JonesSparks - Jerry E. Jones, 89, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Reno, Nevada. He was born on May 8, 1931 in Goree, Texas to Marion Jones and Gladys Worley Jones. He graduated from Sunset High School in Munday, Texas in 1948 where he was the Senior Class President.Jerry joined the Air Force and honorably served on active duty from 1952 until 1956 in Abilene, TX and Stead, NV. He was in the reserves until 1959.Jerry starting working on the Southern Pacific Railroad in June 1956, one week before the birth of his second son (Jim). He stayed with the Railroad until his retirement.While serving in the Air Force he met and married Betty Victoria Cristani. Together they were blessed with three children, Jerry (Julie) Jones, James (Julie) Jones and Victoria (Charles) Lux. They divorced in 1964.On April 13, 1968 Jerry married Delores Davis. They were married for 52 years, until the time of his death. Together they share 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, all that he dearly loved and adored.He was proceeded in death by both of his parents, brother Dalton Jones, sister Neva Joy Amsden, stepson Danny Davis and stepdaughter Denise Priebe. He is survived by his children and grandchildren, as well as his sister Betty Russell and brother Ross (Nancy) Jones. Jerry was an avid basketball fan with season tickets to the Nevada Wolf Pack and Reno Bighorns, for as long as his health allowed him to attend. His favorite past time was watching his grandchildren play in their various sporting activities.A private gravesite ceremony and burial will be held at the VA Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.