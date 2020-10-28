Dr. Jerry L. Ballew
Reno - Dr. Jerry L. Ballew passed away on October 27, 2020.
Jerry is survived by his wife Penny, his children Jere, Tia, Tige, Joshua, and Lisa; his brothers, Clyde, Jimmy, Mickey and Charlie; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jerry was born in Copperhill, TN on May 29, 1942 to Clyde W. Ballew and Sara Ruth Beavers.
He graduated from Willows High School, received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Utah, and earned his Masters and Doctoral Degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno.
In his earlier years, Jerry joined the military and achieved the rank of SSGT in the USAF. He started his career in physical education as the Physical Education Director at the Reno YMCA in the 1970's. He then moved to the University of Nevada, where he taught as an Assistant Professor until his retirement in 2005. Jerry was known as 'Coach Ballew' to many for his time coaching the UNR Women's Swimming and Diving Team. During his time as head coach, he led the team to its first, and the University's first, National Championship in 1979. He was inducted into the UNR athletic hall of fame in 2009.
Jerry was most passionate about studying the Bible and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. His favorite Bible verse was "Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you." 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18.
