Jerry L. Minor
Jerry L. Minor

Reno - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great grandfather and mostly, our best friend Jerry L. Minor on November 27, 2020 at 89 years old.

Jerry was born in Pittsford, Michigan on September 23, 1931 to Martin and Flossie Minor. In 1951 he left home and joined the Air Force and proudly served for 20 years. While stationed in Nevada he met the love of his life, Kleis Kenney. They married in 1955 and welcomed their only child Kleis, aka Kim, shortly after. He retired from the military and worked for the VA hospital for another 20 years. Then settled down in Reno, Nevada.

There are not enough kind words to say about Jerry. Always there to help a neighbor in need, with his positive attitude and quick wit he made friends wherever he went. He loved being with his family and doting on his daughter and grandchildren. He took pride in his yard, spending countless hours outside tinkering around. Jerry enjoyed dinner out and a good martini, or better yet, dessert before dinner.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kleis. He is survived by his daughter Kim Tankersley, her husband Dallas Tankersley, 3 grandchildren- Brendan, Dustin, Caitlin, great grandchild Jameson, and his sister-in-law Joan Kenney Miller.

He will truly be missed beyond measure and shall stay in our hearts forever. Services will be held when deemed safest for everyone to say their goodbyes together.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
