Judge Jerry Whitehead
With deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved father, Retired Judge Jerry Carr Whitehead on October 12th at 86 years old. He was the son of James Whitehead and Elizabeth Carr, both educators. He grew up in rural Kansas and graduated from K.U. and then Washburn Law School.
He was proud of his military service. He and his wife, Joyce, moved from Kansas to Nevada as Jerry began his law career. Jerry remained here for the remainder of his life practicing as an attorney and serving as a Judge. He served as President of the Washoe Co School Board. Jerry and Janice reconnected at a Bonner High School Reunion.
Jerry's hobbies included equestrian events, family history, photography and shooting, running and sailing. He loved family, friends, country and God. Jerry was cherished by family and friends and admired by many. Survivors include Janice Boor; Children: Jeff Whitehead (Maureen), Jennifer Jill Felix (Brad), Jonathan Jay Whitehead, Jocelyn Peterson (Wynn), Joel Whitehead (Carolyn) and 19 Grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. God be with you till we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, please consider one of the following charities:
1.)UNLV Law School
2.)Washoe County School District
3.)charity of your choice